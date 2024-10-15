Woman, 21, charged for deadly stabbing in Pittsburgh’s Homewood West neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A woman is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed another woman to death in Homewood West Monday.

Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the 6800 block of Lyric Street for reports of a stabbing just before 5 a.m.

Police found a woman inside a house who had been stabbed in the chest, possibly after an altercation. Raneisha Scott, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maurissa Plummer, 21, is charged with criminal homicide in relation to the stabbing. She is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

