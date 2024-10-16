Former President Donald Trump expected to attend Sunday's Steelers game

PITTSBURGH — Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend Sunday’s Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium, according to our partners at Steelers Now.

Trump is holding a rally in Latrobe at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport the day before the game.

The Steelers are hosting the New York Jets for Sunday Night Football on Channel 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

When the former president came to Butler on Oct. 5, Elon Musk, who spoke at Trump’s rally, stayed in the area and went to the Steelers game the following day when they hosted the Dallas Cowboys.

Former Steeler Antonio Brown has also made multiple social media posts about attending the game, including one on Tuesday that said, “See you this weekend in PA,” tagging Trump and his running mate JD Vance.

Channel 11 has reached out to Trump’s campaign for more information.

