Crews respond to house fire in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in McKeesport on Tuesday night.

According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to the 2100 block of Duquesne Avenue at 10:02 p.m.

A photo shared with Channel 11 by a neighbor shows flames ripping through the back of the home.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

