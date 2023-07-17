Pittsburgh native Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara divorcing after 7-year marriage

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh native Joe Manganiello and NBC star Sofia Vergara are divorcing after seven years of marriage.

The couple made a statement to Page Six, saying:

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

A source told Page Six that the two have been “growing apart for a while” and they are taking some distance from each other to “contemplate their future.”

