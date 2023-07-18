Powerball jackpot soars to $1 billion; PA players take home big prizes

The Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $1 billion after no one matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and the red Powerball was 21.

Five players won $1 million for matching all five numbers. One of those tickets was sold in Pennsylvania.

In addition to the $1 million winner, two players in Pennsylvania matched four of the five white balls, the Powerball and purchased Power Play to win $200,000; and five players matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000.

The next Powerball drawing will be at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Visit palottery.com for information.

