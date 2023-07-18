Local

Powerball jackpot soars to $1 billion; PA players take home big prizes

By WPXI.com News Staff

Powerball Powerball (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By WPXI.com News Staff

The Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $1 billion after no one matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and the red Powerball was 21.

RELATED COVERAGE: Powerball: No winner in Monday’s drawing; jackpot soars to $1 billion

Five players won $1 million for matching all five numbers. One of those tickets was sold in Pennsylvania.

In addition to the $1 million winner, two players in Pennsylvania matched four of the five white balls, the Powerball and purchased Power Play to win $200,000; and five players matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000.

The next Powerball drawing will be at 11 p.m. Wednesday, only on Channel 11.

Visit palottery.com for information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Powerball jackpot skyrockets to estimated $900 million
  • Pittsburgh native Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara divorcing after 7-year marriage
  • Mother still looking for answers 21 years after son, friend killed on rural Butler County road
  • VIDEO: 2 Monaca police officers on paid leave after man dies in custody
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read