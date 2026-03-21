Crews respond to landslide near Pittsburgh’s Martin Luther King Jr. East Busway, detour in place

PITTSBURGH — A landslide near Pittsburgh’s Martin Luther King Jr. East Busway on Friday has resulted in a detour.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said the landslide is not happening on the busway, but it is near the corridor. The busway has been detoured out of an abundance of caution.

Buses are entering and exiting the busway at 26th Street in the Strip District.

PRT said it will release more information and it is made available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group