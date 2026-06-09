Del Monte Foods inks partnership with Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Del Monte Foods Inc., a division of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., has landed a new partnership that further ingrains the brand into the city.

Del Monte Foods is partnering with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the company announced, entering into a multi-year agreement that will see the company’s signage be featured on the left field wall, as well as sponsorship of the Pirates grounds crew and in-game activations throughout the season.

The stadium signage will be debuted at the June 9 home game at PNC Park against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

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