Derry man sentenced to 20 years in prison for child porn charges

DERRY, Pa. — A man from Derry was sentenced to 20 years in prison for production, distribution and possession of child porn charges.

According to the Department of Justice, Michael Wilson, 44, was sentenced on his conviction of four counts of production and attempted production of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of distribution and attempted distribution of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officials said from 2019 through May 15, 2021, Wilson secretly video recorded five different minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Additionally, from September 2019 to October 2019, Wilson talked with someone online about the sexual abuse and sent them some of the images of one of the minors.

According to the Department of Justice, Wilson had several other photos in his possession of child sexual abuse material, including an image of a prepubescent minor.

Wilson will also be under a 15 year supervised release period following his time in prison.

Wilson was also ordered to pay restitution totaling $6,000 and a $600 criminal monetary penalty pursuant to the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018, officials said.

