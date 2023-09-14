Diontae Johnson already improving from injury

PITTSBURGH — Diontae Johnson wants to play. But his hamstring injury won’t allow him to do that. The Steelers top receiver suffered a hamstring injury against the 49ers serious enough that Mike Tomlin already ruled him out for the Monday night game against the Cleveland Browns. But Johnson hopes to return sooner than later.

After the Steelers got imaging done on his hamstring Tuesday, they will take some time to decide if Johnson should go on injured reserve. As of Thursday, Johnson still does not know of a decision that was made regarding that status. But if it happens, he will have to miss four games, putting him out through the bye week.

