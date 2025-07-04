Doctors warn about heat-related illness as costumed furries prepare to parade in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Fuzzy tails, colorful masks and head-to-toe costumes. This year’s Anthrocon convention welcomed over 19,000 attendees.

PHOTOS: Pittsburgh Anthrocon 2025

While the four-day event is packed with fun activities, doctors have warned that the hot temperatures could pose a danger.

This year, there are new rules requiring guests to be completely covered — no skin showing — during the parade. We’re breaking down how to stay cool in these high temperatures.

Channel 11 News asked attendees what they do to keep cool in their costumes. One person responded, “Take it off.” Doctors mentioned that this is not a bad idea, as removing heavy or tight clothing can help when temperatures rise.

“Some of the costumes people wear are not very breathable, which can lead to dehydration and significant heat-related illnesses,” said Dr. Brent Rau, who works in the Allegheny General Hospital Emergency Department.

New rules for this year mandate that all parade participants must be fully covered during the celebration. The parade will begin on 10th Street outside of the convention center, loop through the cultural district and then return.

>>> “Part of the city”: Anthrocon 2025 kicks off in Pittsburgh, celebrating 19 years <<<

Experts are urging attendees to stay cool.

“I am fully covered from head to toe, but all of this is a really thin fabric, so it’s less warm than it would be in a full costume,” said attendee Moxie Sterling.

With temperatures expected to be in the high 80s and low 90s throughout the weekend, attendees shared their experiences inside their suits.

“It’s very hot and humid in here. It fogs up a lot,” said attendee Nova.

Another attendee, Sunny D, mentioned a trick for staying cool: “I usually put fans in my mouth.”

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh furry convention to raise funds for McDonald cat rescue

Common signs of heat exhaustion include fatigue, dehydration, nausea, dizziness, muscle cramps and pale and clammy skin.

Experts say that heat exhaustion can typically be treated by moving to a cooler area, hydrating, resting and removing tight clothing.

“However, if someone experiences uncontrolled vomiting or true neurological changes — such as slurred speech or confusion — those individuals need to seek medical help immediately,” Dr. Rau said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group