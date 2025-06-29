Pittsburgh furry convention to raise funds for McDonald cat rescue

McDONALD, Pa. — Pittsburgh’s annual furry convention is giving back to the community, benefiting animals in need.

Nose 2 Tail Cat Rescue in McDonald is the official charity for Anthrocon 2025, officials with the rescue said.

Anthrocon is a gathering of fans of anthropomorphic animals, where many attendees dress in “fursuits.” This year’s convention will take place July 3-6 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, and it’s expected to draw more than 19,000 people and generate $21.7 million in economic impact.

Each year, Anthrocon chooses a local nonprofit to benefit from its charity auction. Now, it’s helping further Nose 2 Tail’s mission.

“When I applied last summer to be considered as the benefiting charity, I didn’t even think our little rescue had a chance at being selected,” said Sandi Eaton, director of Nose 2 Tail. “When I got the notice at the end of January, I was in complete disbelief! I adore the Furries and this entire community. They’re an amazing group of people who bring so much joy to the city each summer. I look forward to this weekend every year — and now we get to be a special part of it!”

Anthrocon has raised more than $340,000 for Pittsburgh-area organizations since its founding in 1997, Nose 2 Tail says.

A no-kill nonprofit, Nose 2 Tail is entirely run by volunteers and takes care of 20-40 homeless cats and kittens at a time through a shelter and foster network. Nose 2 Tail has found homes for more than 700 cats since becoming a 501(c)(3) in 2018 and reports a low return rate.

Funds raised during Anthrocon will help Nose 2 Tail provide veterinary care, food and shelter.

“This will really help us get ahead and hopefully give us a solid foundation to dream even bigger,” Eaton said. “We’re honored to be the first cat-exclusive rescue to be chosen.”

