Local

Downtown Pittsburgh homeless encampment to be cleared out; residents nearing deadline to vacate

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Downtown A homeless encampment downtown is going to be shut down for safety reasons, City of Pittsburgh officials say.

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — People living in a Downtown Pittsburgh homeless encampment have until 5 p.m. today to vacate.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: City of Pittsburgh plans to clear out homeless encampment downtown

The camp, on First Avenue near the onramp to the Parkway, is being removed by the city. Officials say it’s for safety reasons.

Channel 11 spoke to Mayor Ed Gainey’s communications director, Maria Montaño, who said there has been an “increase of victimization” of people in the camp.

Signs were posted earlier this week to inform residents of the closure.

When Channel 11 visited the camp last Friday, we counted nine tents in the area.

City officials tell Channel 11 the residents will be offered temporary emergency housing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Cold case investigation: Who killed Jason Lewis?
  • New coffee shop opens with ‘inclusive’ concept in Squirrel Hill
  • Recall alert: Tyson Foods recalling chicken patties due to possible metal pieces
  • VIDEO: Election Day 2023: A look at the races to watch
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read