Downtown Pittsburgh homeless encampment to be cleared out; residents nearing deadline to vacate

PITTSBURGH — People living in a Downtown Pittsburgh homeless encampment have until 5 p.m. today to vacate.

The camp, on First Avenue near the onramp to the Parkway, is being removed by the city. Officials say it’s for safety reasons.

Channel 11 spoke to Mayor Ed Gainey’s communications director, Maria Montaño, who said there has been an “increase of victimization” of people in the camp.

Signs were posted earlier this week to inform residents of the closure.

When Channel 11 visited the camp last Friday, we counted nine tents in the area.

City officials tell Channel 11 the residents will be offered temporary emergency housing.

