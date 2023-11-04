City of Pittsburgh plans to clear out homeless encampment downtown

PITTSBURGH — People living in a Downtown Pittsburgh homeless encampment have just days to vacate.

Signs were posted this week informing residents they’ll need to be out of the First Avenue camp by Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 5 p.m.

When Channel 11 stopped by the camp, we spotted nine tents and several people coming and going from them.

“I think it’s long overdue. it protects everybody,” one man told us. He works in the building next door.

Channel 11 spoke to Mayor Ed Gainey’s communications director who told us safety is the primary concern. Director Maria Montano said there has been an “increase of victimization” of people in this specific camp.

“I think it’s a hindrance both to businesses, locally, and really, to themselves. They’re in danger here two feet from the road,” that same man told us.

According to city officials, everyone who lives in the camp has been offered “credible housing” opportunities.

At this time, no other homeless encampments are up for removal.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group