Dozens of volunteers search for missing Springdale man

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dozens of volunteers gathered in Harmar Township near the Allegheny River Sunday morning to continue the search for a missing Springdale man.

Sean Dugan, 58, was last seen Monday. His car was found by the Bessemer Railroad Bridge later the same day.

The Allegheny Valley Regional Emergency Management Agency coordinated the search. Crews fanned out on foot in several areas in Harmar Township, including on Gulf Lab Road near the Bessemer Railroad entrance.

“We are going to start mainly around the railroad. We’re gonna have teams on one side of the river... that’ll be the CERT team,” said coordinator Bruno Moretti. “A lot of our people are going to be on this side of the river searching along the tracks, and down into the woods on both sides.”

In addition to volunteers, several fire departments and search and rescue teams were involved in the all-out search for Dugan, including Allegheny Mountain Rescue.

“It’s really rough terrain. Some of the terrain is really tough, and we want to make sure we have people capable of walking it,” Moretti said.

Channel 11 learned Dugan was a steelworker, and his steelworker brothers and sisters also turned out.

“As a steelworker, we’re a family. We come together for the family, not knowing the outcome of the situation,” said coordinator Bard Howard.

The Dugan family told Channel 11 they’re grateful for all the volunteers who came to search.

“We’re hoping for a good outcome. We’re praying for a good outcome. But we’re preparing for everything,” Moretti said.

Anyone with information on Dugan’s whereabouts should call Harmar Township Police at 724-274-5525.

