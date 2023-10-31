Local

Police searching for missing Springdale man

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Sean Dugan

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing Springdale man.

According to the Harmar Township police chief, Sean Dugan, 58, was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a long-sleeved shirt.

Dugan’s car was found in Harmar Township near the Bessemer Railroad Bridge.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Harmar Township Police at 724-274-5525.

