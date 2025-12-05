Driver stops man from stealing his box truck, detains him until police arrive in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man is in custody after police say a box truck was stolen and crashed in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Police said they were called to the intersection of Liberty Avenue and 11th Street Downtown at 1 p.m. for reports of several people fighting.

Officers met two men who were restraining a third man when they arrived.

Those men said the man that they were restraining had stolen a box truck.

One of those men was the owner of the box truck. He told police he was making deliveries around the 900 block of Penn Avenue. As he was exiting a business, he saw the suspect get into the vehicle and drive away.

He told police he chased after it and caught up when it stopped at a red light at the intersection of Liberty and Grant Street. He got in through the passenger door and the men began fighting inside the vehicle.

Police said the suspect drove the box truck over a median in the center of the street and onto a sidewalk, hitting several trees and almost hitting a person.

The driver was able to get control of the steering wheel and stopped the truck using the emergency brake, police say. That was when another man jumped in and helped keep the suspect in place until police arrived.

The accused truck thief was taken to a hospital for medical clearance and is expected to be charged.

