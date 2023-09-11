Local

Driver suspected in Elizabeth Borough hit-and-run located, police say

3-year-old girl, father injured after hit-and-run crash in Elizabeth Borough A still image from video footage of a hit-and-run crash in Elizabeth Borough. (WPXI/WPXI)

ELIZABETH BOROUGH, Pa. — The person suspected in a hit-and-run crash in Elizabeth that put a man in a coma has been located.

On Friday, a man and his daughter were on a toy electric scooter when they were hit by a dark Buick-style SUV that didn’t make a complete stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Robinson and Sixth Street. The young girl was wearing a helmet, the father was not.

Elizabeth Police Chief William Sombo tells Channel 11 that the SUV and the driver of it have been located. He didn’t have any information as to potential charges for the driver. Sombo said it’s still an ongoing investigation.

Even though the driver stayed on scene for six minutes, leaving only after the man and his daughter walked away, the crash is considered a hit-and-run because it was never reported.

