Dump truck, SUV crash along Route 22 in Westmoreland County

By WPXI.com News Staff

Crash A dump truck and a SUV crashed along William Penn Highway in Westmoreland County.

First responders were called to a crash involving a dump truck and an SUV in Westmoreland County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. at William Penn Highway (Route 22) and Route 819 in Salem Township.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of the SUV with extensive damage to the front and passenger side, with debris from the vehicle scattered across the road.

A 911 dispatcher told us no one had been transported from the scene.

The westbound lanes were blocked while crews worked to clear the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with us for updates as we learn more.

