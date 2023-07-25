Dump truck, SUV crash along Route 22 in Westmoreland County

First responders were called to a crash involving a dump truck and an SUV in Westmoreland County Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. at William Penn Highway (Route 22) and Route 819 in Salem Township.
A Channel 11 photographer captured video of the SUV with extensive damage to the front and passenger side, with debris from the vehicle scattered across the road.
A 911 dispatcher told us no one had been transported from the scene.
The westbound lanes were blocked while crews worked to clear the area.
This is a developing story. Check back with us for updates as we learn more.
