Man charged after allegedly planning car meets around Pittsburgh area for social media content

PITTSBURGH — A Florida man who was visiting the Pittsburgh area this weekend and planned car meets on the Fort Pitt Bridge and at the Pittsburgh International Airport for social media content is facing charges.

Social media content creator Graham Carvins Liberal is charged with riot, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and pedestrians walking on a highway after multiple incidents involving drag racing and burnouts early Friday morning.

Investigators say the high-speed, dangerous activity took place among a group of around 50 cars at Pittsburgh International Airport and then on the Fort Pitt Bridge.

