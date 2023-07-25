Smoke billowing from fire after reactor ‘catastrophically failed’ on Brunot Island

Local

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire on Brunot Island.

Photos and videos shared with Channel 11 from viewers show smoke filling the sky as flames sprout from the island in the Ohio River.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the fire started after a reactor “catastrophically failed,” according to Duquesne Light.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

