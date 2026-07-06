Duquesne Light Company makes $5K donation to food bank after extended power outage in Beaver County

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — Duquesne Light Company is taking steps to help New Brighton residents who lost power for over 24 hours during extreme heat.

Channel 11 told you last week about the cable failure that put hundreds of New Brighton households and businesses without power for over 24 hours. DLC told us the outage presented “unique challenges” when it came to restoration.

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Now, DLC officials tell Channel 11 they’re aware that an extended power outage, especially in such high heat, can cause a financial burden because of having to replace spoiled food.

So, DLC made a $5,000 donation to The Salvation Army of Beaver Falls in support of its food pantry, which is open Tuesday through Friday.

Additionally, DLC says there will be a food distribution event on July 25 at Big Beaver Middle School from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

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