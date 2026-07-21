Duquesne Light preparing for more severe weather across Pittsburgh area on Tuesday

Duquesne Light said it’s preparing for the potential of more severe weather on Tuesday across the Pittsburgh region.

Widespread strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible from late morning through the evening hours. Not everyone will see severe storms; however, 70+ mph wind gusts, localized flooding, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible with any of the stronger storms that can develop.

These storms could knock down trees and wires, leading to potential power outages across the area.

Duquesne Light said it has increased staffing to have the capacity to respond to any outages as quickly as possible. They added that because of potentially hazard, some response times may be delayed.

The company is encouraging the public to take steps to prepare, including:

Ensure that cell phones and other necessary electronics are fully charged.

With higher temperatures, drink plenty of water and have ice handy to use for cooling packs.

Keep supplies in an emergency preparedness kit, including water bottles, nonperishable food, first-aid supplies, flashlights and a battery-powered radio.

Sign up for outage notifications through your DLC account to stay informed.

In the event of an outage:

Call 9-1-1 for any emergency medical issues.

Report it on DLC’s free mobile app or on DuquesneLight.com. Those without internet access can call 888-393-7100.

Avoid any downed power lines , give ample space to lineworkers and stay away from objects or puddles that are in contact with downed power lines.

, give ample space to lineworkers and stay away from objects or puddles that are in contact with downed power lines. Report downed wires or other hazardous situations to DLC’s emergency number at 888-393-7000.

Use flashlights or battery-operated lanterns for emergency lighting. Avoid using candles or other potential fire hazards.

Avoid opening refrigerator and freezer doors. Food will stay frozen in a fully loaded freezer for 36-48 hours if the door remains closed.

Seek a location with air conditioning when possible.

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