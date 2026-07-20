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SWAT units called to apartment building following reports of burglary, assault in Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff
SWAT units called to apartment building following reports of burglary, assault in Pittsburgh SWAT units were called to an apartment building in Pittsburgh following reports of an assault and burglary, sources tell Channel 11. (WPXI/WPXI)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — SWAT units were called to an apartment building in Pittsburgh following reports of an assault and burglary, sources tell Channel 11.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police were called to the 2700 block of Brownsville Road in Pittsburgh at 3:09 p.m. on Monday.

Sources say the suspect is barricaded inside the building and is believed to be armed.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Channel 11’s Frederick Price is at the scene and actively working to learn more. Tune in to Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest details on this developing story.

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