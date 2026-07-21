Storms returning, some areas could see severe weather

PITTSBURGH — Showers and storms return to the area today, and some places could see severe weather more than once today.

Widespread strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible from late morning through the evening hours. Not everyone will see severe storms. However, 70+ mph wind gusts, localized flooding, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible with any of the stronger storms that can develop today.

Storms start to wind down this evening with most of the area only seeing spotty showers after midnight.

Wednesday and Thursday will be cooler and becoming less humid. Many areas won’t get out of the 70s during the middle of the week.

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