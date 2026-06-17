Dynamic Coffee Roasters expands, adds second Pittsburgh location in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH — Dynamic Coffee Roasters opened a second coffee shop, expanding to East Liberty.

Founded in 2022, the acclaimed local roaster set up its first brick-and-mortar coffee shop in The Highline building in the South Side. Now, Dynamic has opened its second retail location at 6101 Penn Ave.

“We understand that retail is where we sell more coffee because of how the business is structured,” Co-owner Andrew Delgado said. “The idea, in simple terms, is as we grow, the farmers we work with grow, so we have to keep going and retail is the best option for us.”

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