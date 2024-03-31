Easter Sunday will be dry, seasonable; repeat rounds of rain expected during week ahead

PITTSBURGH — Rain from Saturday is gone, but clouds will be stubborn throughout Sunday morning. Temperatures will be stuck in the mid-40s until the sun breaks out some by midday. Highs should reach the mid to upper 50s, which is nice and seasonable for this time of year.

Enjoy the dry break because steady and possibly heavy rain returns late tonight and could last into early Monday morning. We’ll get a break during the afternoon before more rain lifts in on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Repeated rounds of rain could be an issue this week, with strong thunderstorms possible late Tuesday. One to three inches of rain could fall by then, raising concerns for localized flooding. The rain will be followed by a big drop in temperature on Wednesday, with rain and possible snow showers by late Wednesday night. Wind chills by Thursday morning will drop into the 20s. Get ready for a roller coaster ride of weather!

