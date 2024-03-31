Man dead, 2 people in custody after shooting in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A man is dead after a shooting in Duquesne.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 25 block of N 2nd Avenue at 6:14 p.m. on Saturday.

When police arrived they found a man who had been shot in the chest. The man died at the scene.

Police say they took two people into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

