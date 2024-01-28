Families celebrate International Lego Day at Ross Park Mall

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pittsburgh got creative this weekend as people came out to celebrate International Lego Day.

Sunday is the 66th anniversary of Lego. Fans of the toys celebrated the occasion at the Ross Park Mall.

Steel City Lego Users Group provided the mall with huge displays of unique plastic creations.

“We’ve got stuff from Star Wars, from space, we’ve got Harry Potter, we’ve got all kinds of creations out here all day long,” said Josh Hall, founder of Steel City LUG.

Some Pittsburgh icons were included in the display including the inclines and Kennywood Park.

Scavenger hunts, building challenges and a building area are also available for visitors.

The displays were open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and will be available again on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the mall’s center court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

