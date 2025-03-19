Family calling for change after girl was hit by car in Etna neighborhood

ETNA, Pa. — A shocking video obtained by Channel 11 shows a little girl hit by a car while crossing the street in Etna.

“I’m happy that I’m standing here. I could have got hurt a lot worse,” Nicole Monti said.

Nicole somehow only has scratches and bruises after she was hit by a car on Tuesday night while crossing Kittanning Street in Etna.

The crash was caught on her uncle’s doorbell camera.

“I was very surprised that I was not hurt worse,” she said.

Vincent Czachowski told Channel 11, he was standing on the sidewalk when he heard his niece scream.

“I was putting the food here on the porch, and when I turned around, I saw my niece up in the air,” Czachowski said.

There is no indication the driver of the car was speeding, driving distracted, or doing anything illegal.

But, for years, Czachowski says he’s been complaining to Etna Borough and PennDOT — asking them for speed bumps, a stop sign, or a crosswalk at the intersection of Kittanning and Catherine. He showed us emails he’s sent dating back to 2023.

He also showed us other areas where cars have crashed.

According to a PennDOT spokesperson, in order to add speed bumps, a stop light, or a crosswalk, Etna borough would have to make a request for a traffic study. So far, that hasn’t happened.

“It would be a huge improvement for the people on this street,” he said.

A PennDOT spokesperson also told Channel 11, there have been five reported crashes in this location between 2019-2023.

