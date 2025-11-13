Fayette County man sentenced to prison after undercover agents arrest him on child sex crime charges

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — A Fayette County man will spend time in prison after he was arrested in an undercover operation for child sex crimes.

District Attorney Mike Aubele said Daniel Wolfe, 62, was sentenced to 29 to 58 years in prison on Monday.

Wolfe was arrested after an investigation involving Connellsville Police and the FBI.

An undercover agent posed as a 7-year-old child’s father, whom police say Wolfe communicated with in an attempt to set up a sexual encounter.

Wolfe pleaded guilty to felony solicitation of a child.

