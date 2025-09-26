FBI Pittsburgh executes search warrant related to threats following recent officer-involved shooting

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — FBI Pittsburgh, along with local, state, and federal law enforcement, executed a federal search warrant at a home in Wilkinsburg on Friday morning.

The operation was related to “specific threats of violence and harm directed at law enforcement personnel in Western Pennsylvania in the wake of a recent officer-involved shooting," according to a release from the FBI.

“The FBI will not tolerate threats such as these,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek.

The FBI said in a statement that they and their partners are committed to using all available tools to identify, locate, investigate and arrest individuals who threaten law enforcement personnel.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, FBI Pittsburgh has stated that no additional information will be provided at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group