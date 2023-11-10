Female found critically injured outside downtown parking garage

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a female was found injured, lying outside a parking garage downtown early Friday morning.

At 4:20 a.m, officers were called to Cherry Way at Boulevard of the Allies for reports of a seriously injured female lying on the sidewalk.

She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A possible crime scene was located inside the parking garage. Channel 11 saw officers taping off an area and taking photos.

Police are gathering video footage from the area, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety, and Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

