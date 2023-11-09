Local

Local man wins ‘Free Gas 4 Life’ from Sheetz

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A local man won’t have to worry about paying for gas ever again.

Thomas, from North Huntingdon, took home the grand prize in Sheetz’s “Free Gas 4 Life” contest.

My Sheetz Rewardz customers could enter the contest from May through August. One entry was given per gallon of gas pumped at all Sheetz locations.

According to Sheetz, six customers won “free gas 4 a year” through the contest, and 700 customers took home a $500 Sheetz gift card.

