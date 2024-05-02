Financial scams on the rise

Financial scams are on the rise.

In the latest one, police tell Channel 11 a business owner in the city was contacted by someone claiming to be from “Publisher’s Clearing House” about claiming a prize.

The victim sent $125,000, using cashier’s checks to various addresses before calling 911 when he realized it was a hoax.

In another case, police tell us the victim was tricked into taking out $28,000 and converting the cash into cryptocurrency

Police say many of these scammers are operating outside of the country, which makes arrests difficult.

