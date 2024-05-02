Local

Financial scams on the rise

Financial scams are on the rise.

Financial scams are on the rise.

In the latest one, police tell Channel 11 a business owner in the city was contacted by someone claiming to be from “Publisher’s Clearing House” about claiming a prize.

The victim sent $125,000, using cashier’s checks to various addresses before calling 911 when he realized it was a hoax.

In another case, police tell us the victim was tricked into taking out $28,000 and converting the cash into cryptocurrency

Police say many of these scammers are operating outside of the country, which makes arrests difficult.

Channel 11′s Lori Houy has advice from law enforcement on how to avoid being scammed -- NOW on Channel 11 Morning News.

