Partial closure of I-79 North in Cranberry Township causing major delays

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A partial closure of Interstate 79 in Cranberry Township is causing major delays.

One of the northbound lanes, approaching the Route 228 exit, is closed after a crash on Thursday afternoon.

Traffic is being diverted to Route 19, causing major congestion in the area.

Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes.

State police said they are waiting for a tow truck to remove a vehicle from the crash, and then the lane will be able to reopen.

