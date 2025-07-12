Local

Fire breaks out in ventilation system of Allegheny County copper plant

By WPXI.com News Staff
By WPXI.com News Staff

LEETSDALE, Pa. — The fire marshal is investigating the cause of an early-morning fire at a copper plant in Leetsdale.

Firefighters were called to Hussey Copper, located just off Route 65 along Washington Street, around 5:30 a.m.

The Fair Oaks Volunteer Fire Department says crews arrived to find smoke coming from the building, later discovering flames in the ventilation system.

It took around an hour to bring the fire under control.

Allegheny County 911 officials tell Channel 11 that no one was hurt.   

