Fire damages Best of the Batch Foundation building

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A fire broke out at a nonprofit while dozens of kids were inside.

The fire started before 9:30 a.m. outside of the Best of the Batch Foundation building on West Street in Homestead, a nonprofit created by former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch.

A fire official told Channel 11 that the flames damaged the back of the building, possibly by a grill. A photo posted by Munhall Volunteer Fire Company #4 shows black smoke damage and melted blue siding in one corner of the building.

The 45 people were inside when the fire started, including 32 kids.

On social media, The Best of the Batch Foundation said everyone is safe. The nonprofit is closed for the rest of the day.

The fire chief said one firefighter was injured while putting out the flames. The severity of his injury wasn’t immediately available.

The nonprofit was created to give back to Batch’s hometown of Homestead. It offers a variety of programs for school-aged children across the region, most of which take place at the “Clubhouse” where the fire was.

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