First responders spend 2 hours freeing person critically injured in Apollo crash

APOLLO, Pa. — First responders spent hours rescuing someone who became trapped in their vehicle after a crash involving a truck in Apollo overnight.

An Armstrong County 911 official tells Channel 11 the crash near the intersection of 1st Street and Pennsylvania Avenue happened around 11 p.m. Friday.

A photo shared by Murrysville Medic One shows a truck on top of two other cars, with first responders surrounding the vehicles.

Murrysville Medic One says a patient was trapped in their vehicle. First responders say it took numerous fire departments and rescue companies, multiple EMS agencies, a tow company, two flight crews and a trauma surgeon to free them.

The rescue took two hours, and the person was last said to be in critical condition.

At least two other people were also hurt and taken to local hospitals for further care.

The crash damaged a utility pole, leaving around 40 West Penn Power customers without service.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating.

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