Flag football game held in Highmark Stadium to raise money for Alzheimer’s Association

PITTSBURGH — A flag football game was held in Highmark Stadium Friday night to help raise funds for the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

Two all-women teams took the field, one representing Team Black and the other representing Team Gold, to participate in “Rivalz to End Alz.”

The event started in 2016 and has raised $60,000 since then.

All of the money raised during the event goes to the Alzheimer’s Association for research, support and care.

“Right now there is ultimately no cure for Alzheimer’s or dementia but that is our goal, it’s to find a cure,” said Nathaniel Sofranko, Development Manager with the Alzheimer’s Association.

RivALZ to End Alz raised nearly $10,000 this year. Their goal is to raise $25,000 and are asking anyone interested to donate through the end of the month.

