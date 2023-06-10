Local

Friday Night Fights: Brawl in the stands during Pirates-Mets game

By Code Potanko, Sports Now Group

PITTSBURGH — Friday night fights usually have stuck with Boxing and other professional fighting avenues, but it appears to have drifted into the baseball stands.

While the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the New York Mets by a score of 14-7, a fan captured a video of several Pirates and Mets fans in a brawl in the seats.

