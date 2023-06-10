Police searching for persons of interest in Jeannette shooting that left woman dead, 4 others hurt

JEANETTE, Pa. — Officials are looking for two men they say fatally shot a woman and injured four others in Jeannette Friday night.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 800 block of Lowry Avenue at around 9:29 p.m. Friday night.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, Deshawn Russell, 25, has been identified as a person of interest in the shooting that left Brianna Lartz, 25, dead.

Russell is described as being five feet 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants.

Officials said a second person of interest was possibly involved in the shooting but has yet to be positively identified. He was last seen wearing a dark blue or black T-shirt and blue jeans.

Both men are known to frequent Wilkinsburg, Braddock and Uniontown, the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said.

“This remains a very active and ongoing investigation. We believe both of these men are armed and dangerous. The safety of the public is our paramount concern and we want everyone,” Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said.

Detectives and Jeannette police are asking that anyone with information on the shooting or either of the men’s whereabouts to please call Jeannette police at 724-527-4013 or 724-836-1551 and ask for Westmoreland County Detectives.

