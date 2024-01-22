Flying high: Board awards salary bonus to Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis

PITTSBURGH — The board of the Allegheny County Airport Authority continues to sustain strong confidence in its CEO Christina Cassotis amid an ongoing rebound of passenger traffic at Pittsburgh International Airport.

That was best shown following a unanimous board vote on Friday, which awarded her a compensation bonus of $254,718.08, a figure that is equal to 45% of her annual base salary in 2023 of $566,040.18.

Board chair David Minnotte praised Cassotis for her accomplishments over the past year, among the key ones being the frequent expansion of airline service to new and existing routes amid a surge in passenger demand following a global setback in the aviation industry amid the Covid-19 pandemic. PIT finished 2023 just shy of over 9.2 million passengers traveling through its doors, up over 1 million passengers more than those seen in 2022 and 94% of the nearly 9.8 million passengers it logged in 2019.

