Hundreds of cars displayed at annual World of Wheels car show

PITTSBURGH — The Annual World of Wheels Custom Car and Hot Road Show brought car enthusiasts to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this weekend.

It’s the 63rd annual year for the event that features hundreds of classic cars and hot rods.

“We have a real cross-section of hot rods, custom cars, motorcycles, trucks, race cars - a little bit of everything,” said World of Wheels spokesperson Larry Way.

In addition to featuring stunning cars and trucks and entertaining visitors with exhilarating motocross shows, the event brought all five generations of the iconic Batmobile into one room for the first time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group