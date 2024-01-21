Local

Hundreds of cars displayed at annual World of Wheels car show

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

World of Wheels Classic car on display at the 63rd Annual World of Wheels Custom Car and Hot Rod Show

PITTSBURGH — The Annual World of Wheels Custom Car and Hot Road Show brought car enthusiasts to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this weekend.

It’s the 63rd annual year for the event that features hundreds of classic cars and hot rods.

“We have a real cross-section of hot rods, custom cars, motorcycles, trucks, race cars - a little bit of everything,” said World of Wheels spokesperson Larry Way.

In addition to featuring stunning cars and trucks and entertaining visitors with exhilarating motocross shows, the event brought all five generations of the iconic Batmobile into one room for the first time.

