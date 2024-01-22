The Doobie Brothers making tour stop at Star Lake

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — A rock band born in the 1970s is stopping in the Pittsburgh area on its 2024 tour across the U.S.

The Pavilion at Star Lake announced Monday that The Doobie Brothers and guest performer Steve Winwood are performing at the venue on Aug. 20.

The stop is part of The Doobie Brothers’ tour across 38 U.S. cities over the summer.

The band, best known for their three-part harmonies and ability to evolve in the music industry, released a new single, “Lahaina,” in November. Proceeds from the single and its music video are going toward fundraising efforts for the People’s Fund of Maui.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with pre-sale starting Thursday at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information about the tour.

