Former Jeannette mayoral candidate found guilty of stapling campaign sign to utility pole

JEANNETTE, Pa. — A former Jeannette mayoral candidate has been found guilty of stapling a campaign sign to a utility pole.

Court records show a judge delivered the guilty verdict to Ed Day on Thursday. He was fined $237.75, including court costs.

State police cited Day in July after he allegedly refused to take down more than 35 of his mayoral campaign signs in the city that had been stapled to utility poles. Police say attaching signs to utility poles is illegal and dangerous to workers.

Jennette also follows state law, directing that political signs must be taken down 10 days after an election. Day lost the Republican primary for mayor of Jeannette in May.

“The final election’s not until November, and a primary doesn’t end a campaign,” Day told Channel 11 after his citation.

Police said Day did not cooperate with their requests for him to take down the signs, and he “verbally disparaged” troopers who were talking with him. Day denied knowing about the citation and denied disparaging police.

