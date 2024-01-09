Former medic accused of stealing over $2K from North Braddock ambulance company

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a former employee accused of stealing money from a North Braddock ambulance company, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Denise O’Neill, 44, of McKeesport, is accused of stealing a company credit card from Priority One Medical Transport and using it to withdraw over $2,000 from local ATMs over the course of a month.

Police paperwork states that O’Neill is a former EMT at Priority One and is also the current chief’s wife.

The DA’s office said O’Neill was identified through surveillance video from the ATM locations to be the user of the card.

O’Neill has been charged with one count of receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking and access device fraud.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Investigations Unit continues to investigate.

