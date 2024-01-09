One man killed, another rescued from Shaler house fire

SHALER, Pa. — One man was killed and another rescued from a house fire in Shaler.

The fire started just after 2 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Beyrleye Avenue.

When first responders got to the home, the porch area was engulfed in flames.

David Deramo was on his way home after being out with friends. He said he saw the fire, heard a voice and ran to help.

He helped one of the men jump to safety. That man was taken to the hospital with an ankle injury.

Another man was found dead in the home.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

