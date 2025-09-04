Former Pittsburgh-area USW local union president sentenced for embezzling union assets

PITTSBURGH — The former president of a Pittsburgh-area United Steelworkers local union has been sentenced to two years of probation for embezzling union assets.

Michael Evanovich, 46, of Elizabeth, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement in federal court and was ordered to pay full restitution and a $5,000 fine.

Evanovich served as the president of United Steelworkers Local Union 1219 from April 2021 to April 2023.

According to its website, Local 1219 represents workers from the U.S. Steel Edgar Thomson Works in Braddock and Holtec International in Turtle Creek.

The charges against Evanovich stem from his misuse of a union credit card for personal expenses totaling approximately $10,000.

Prosecutors say Evanovich used the union’s credit card for personal purchases on at least 100 occasions between November 2021 and December 2023.

The misuse was discovered after an anonymous tip led to an audit by the Department of Labor, which revealed unauthorized charges, including nearly $1,000 for a cabana rental, $199 for valet parking and $214 at a women’s cosmetic store.

As part of his role, Evanovich was responsible for submitting accurate financial reports to the Secretary of Labor. However, he failed to disclose the personal disbursements made with the union’s credit card.

Following his conviction, Evanovich is barred from holding any union office or employment for 13 years.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Brendan J. McKenna, and the investigation was conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Labor-Management Standards.

