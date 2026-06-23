Former school in Turtle Creek opens as apartments for young adults transitioning out of foster care

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — The Calvin Anderson Schoolhouse Apartments at St. Coleman, a new affordable housing community, officially opened on Monday in Pittsburgh, transforming the historic St. Coleman school into 24 two-bedroom apartments.

The development at 547 Hunter Street utilizes the Scholar House model, offering stable, affordable homes to families. This model supports parents pursuing post-secondary education, vocational training or a path to lasting employment.

The apartments are also designed to serve young people aging out of foster care, with rent subsidized as they pursue education and employment and receive support to save for a car, further schooling or a home.

The majority of the new town-home style residences are reserved for households earning at or below 80% of the area median income.

Calvin Anderson, an NFL offensive tackle who played the past two seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers, is honored with the apartments named after him and Sheree Anderson. Their generosity and belief in the potential of youth aging out of foster care helped make the project possible.

“The best thing about developing a platform is being able to use it to serve others,” said Anderson. “Every single person deserves to have the opportunity to succeed in life and I am honored to partner with the Allegheny Housing Authority on this initiative to provide these young men and women exactly that, a real opportunity.”

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato highlighted the county’s commitment to the project.

“This project represents the kind of investment that strengthens communities for generations,” Innamorato said. “Allegheny County was proud to make a $2.4 million investment in this project because we know that stable, affordable housing creates the foundation people need to pursue education, build careers and create opportunity for their families.”

The $2.4 million county investment, made through the Community Development Block Grant program, was the first funding commitment. This initial pledge was pivotal in securing additional public and private support for the development.

Since County Executive Innamorato took office, Allegheny County has invested more than $47 million in housing initiatives. These efforts have created 846 new units, preserved 145 homes, assisted 56 first-time homebuyers and supported more than 2,100 households.

Rich Stephenson, executive Director of the Allegheny County Housing Authority (ACHA), expanded the Scholar House model to reach parents in certification and vocational programs and young people aging out of foster care.

“A home changes everything,” Stephenson said. “The Calvin Anderson Schoolhouse Apartments at St. Coleman will provide young adults aging out of foster care with more than housing. It will provide stability, support and a genuine opportunity to build the future they deserve. This project is proof that when a community comes together with a shared purpose, we can create lasting change and help break the cycle of generational poverty for generations to come.”

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