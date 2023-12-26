Local

Former Steelers player Antonio Brown’s one-time mansion for sale for $3.9M (photos)

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pine Township mansion that once belonged to former Steelers player Antonio Brown is currently for sale for $3.9 million.

The property is located at 103 Silver Pines Dr., near Cranberry Township and Wexford and minutes from Pine Richland High School. It is listed with Lisa Haberstroh of RE/MAX Realty Brokers.

